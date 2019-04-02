Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Comic Zelensky routs Poroshenko with twice as many votes after 97.8% ballots counted

World
April 02, 9:38 UTC+3 KIEV

The CEC also announced that 1.18% of ballots were invalid

© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

KIEV, April 2. /TASS/. Comedian and leader of the Servant of the People political party Vladimir Zelensky leads the Ukrainian presidential race with 30.26% of the vote, almost double the amount incumbent President Pyotr Poroshenko received, who secured 15.92%, with 97.77% of the ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said.

