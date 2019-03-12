Venezuelan authorities detain two suspects in attempted sabotage of power grids

CARACAS, March 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan law enforcement agencies have detained two people who were attempting to sabotage the operation of the Simon Bolivar hydroelectric power station, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

"We detained two people who were trying to disable the power station's communication system at Hury Reservoir," Maduro said in an address streamed live on Periscope.

"Those guilty in these grave crimes against humanity, against peace, guilty in high treason, should answer before the law," Maduro added.

On March 7, at least 20 out of 23 Venezuelan states were left without electricity. Venezuela's state energy company Corpoelec said that the blackout was caused by an accident at the Simon Bolivar hydroelectric power station. Maduro blamed "US imperialism" for the accident. The US State Department denied any involvement.