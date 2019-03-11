Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPCW likely to hold Damascus responsible for Douma attack, says Russian envoy

World
March 11, 21:49 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

Alexander Shulgin believes that "the guilty have already been assigned"

Share
1 pages in this article

THE HAGUE, March 11. /TASS/. The incident in Syria’s Douma on April 7 of last year may become the first case of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) using its new attributive functions, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin stated during a press conference on Monday.

"We have to state that [when preparing a report on Douma], the OPCW experts did not dare to contradict the US, France and the UK, who chose to take justice into their own hands and avoid any other version besides their own, on the involvement of the Syrian government in what took place in Douma on April 7, 2018," the diplomat said. "The OPCW report is rather vague on this: allegedly, there is an assumption that chlorine was used as a chemical weapon. However, the fact speaks volumes: at that time, Douma was under the militants’ control, therefore, the part about chemical weapons being used definitely prepares the international community to hold the official Damascus responsible."

Read also

OPCW says chlorine used in attack on Syria’s Douma in April 2018

"It is likely that this will be one of the first conclusions of the OPCW Attribution team (prosecution team), created in the depths of the OPCW Technical Secretariat under pressure from the USA and in direct violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," the envoy said. "It is clear that the US and its allies will use these biased conclusions again, as the guilty have already been assigned. They will use them to carry out unilateral forceful actions against lawful Syrian officials."

A report consisting of over 100 pages was spread among member states of the Chemical Weapons Convention on March 1. The report claims that on April 7, 2018, a toxic chemical containing chlorine was used in Syria’s Douma as a weapon.

A number of non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, alleged that chemical weapons were used in Douma, Eastern Ghouta. According to a statement uploaded to the organization’s website on April 8, 2018, chlorine bombs had been dropped on the city, which caused dozens of fatalities. Many other civilians were rumored to have been taken to hospital.

The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed this as fake news.

On April 14, 2018, the US, the UK and France delivered massive missile strikes at targets in Syria without authorization of the UN Security Council. Missiles hit a research center in Damascus, the headquarters of the Republican Guard, an air defense base, several military airbases, and army depots. Washington, London and Paris claimed the strikes had come as a response to an alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Blackouts continue to plague Caracas
10
Russian River flooding cuts off entire towns in California
10
Hanoi-hosted Trump-Kim summit gets underway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Suited up for battle: Russia’s army, navy get outfitted with Ratnik combat gear
2
Trump asks US Congress to allocate $500 mln to counter Russia’s ‘malign influence’
3
Nearly 400,000 contractors serve in Russian army
4
Nineteen UN staff members killed in Ethiopia plane crash
5
Three Russians killed in Ethiopia plane crash identified - embassy
6
Russia beefs up its force grouping in Crimea, defense chief says
7
MP calls for restricting foreign warships in Russia’s territorial waters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT