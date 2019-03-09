Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Venezuelan minister describes large-scale blackout as act of aggression

World
March 09, 14:37 UTC+3 CARACAS

Jorge Rodriguez said earlier that the act of sabotage was aimed at leaving the country without power for several days

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

CARACAS, March 9. /TASS/. Sabotage activities at the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant, which left most of Venezuela without electricity for nearly 24 hours, is one of the biggest acts of aggression in the country’s history, Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez told the national television.

"We strongly condemn this act of aggression - the most brutal in the past 200 years - which has affected the Venezuelan people," he said. "These actions posed a direct threat to our citizens," he added.

Rodriguez said earlier that the act of sabotage was aimed at leaving the country without power for several days.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and 20 of the country’s 23 regions were left without electricity. The National Electric Company said the blackout had been caused by an accident at the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant, which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed on "US imperialism." However, the US Department of State denied any involvement.

Electricity is being gradually restored across Venezuela.

Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
