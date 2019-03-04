Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US extends Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for another year

World
March 04, 21:23 UTC+3

The White House has released an official statement

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended for one year sanctions introduced earlier against Russia in Executive Orders linked to the crisis in Ukraine, according to the official notice of the White House released on Monday.

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the notice signed by the US President says. The regime of national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 is extended for one year, according to the notice.

Sanctions affected the range of Russian individuals, including officials, businessmen and several companies, as well as leaders of proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russian River flooding cuts off entire towns in California
10
Hanoi-hosted Trump-Kim summit gets underway
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian cruise missile frigate, group of Northern Feet ships enter English Channel
2
Google corrects error with Crimea's display on certain Russian users' maps
3
Socialist Party of Moldova wins parliamentary elections
4
Russian satellites uncover cemetery with 300 fresh graves near Syria’s Rukban refugee camp
5
PM Medvedev names conditions for continuing gas transit via Ukraine
6
Polar bear invasion in Novaya Zemlya archipelago caused by seasonal migration — expert
7
Russian Navy to get two nuclear subs, one diesel sub by year-end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT