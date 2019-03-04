US extends Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for another year

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended for one year sanctions introduced earlier against Russia in Executive Orders linked to the crisis in Ukraine, according to the official notice of the White House released on Monday.

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the notice signed by the US President says. The regime of national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 is extended for one year, according to the notice.

Sanctions affected the range of Russian individuals, including officials, businessmen and several companies, as well as leaders of proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.