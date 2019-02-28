Russia won’t back US draft resolution on Venezuela at UNSC

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russia won’t support the United States’ draft resolution to the UN Security Council on the situation in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

"Today the US is trying to gain revenge at the UNSC. A resolution on Venezuela drafted by it will be put up for vote. There is nothing new there, this is the same mixture of demagogy, incriminating stamps and ultimatums," the diplomat said. "Certainly, the Russian side cannot support this draft."

Russia and the US submitted their draft resolutions on Venezuela to the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The documents contain opposite approaches to settling the crisis in this Latin American country and delivering humanitarian aid there. The voting on the texts will be held on Thursday. The Russian document contains an appeal to a peaceful settlement of the crisis based on dialogue, including the mechanism developed in Montevideo.