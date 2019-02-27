Trump, Kim Jong Un expected to sign joint agreement on February 28

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan to sign a joint agreement on Thursday on the outcomes of the summit in Hanoi, the White House informed on Wednesday.

According to Trump’s agenda for February 28, the US and North Korean leaders plan to meet at 14:05 local time (10:05 Moscow time) to take part in the ceremony of signing a joint agreement. The White House did not specify the details of the agreement.

The US president has informed on Twitter that he held a "great meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, and he is looking forward to continuing the discussion.

"Great meetings and dinner tonight in Vietnam with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Very good dialogue," he said. "Looking forward to continuing our discussions tomorrow!" Trump added.

On Wednesday, Trump and Kim Jon Un kicked off the second US-North Korean summit in history, expressing hope for good results. The North Korean leader stated that together, Pyongyang and Washington overcome problems and distrust, while Donald Trump called Kim Jong Un "a great leader".

The dinner at Metropole hotel, attended by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, deputy chief of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Jong Chul and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, lasted for over two hours.

The White House press pool informed on Wednesday that during the dinner in Hanoi, Trump and Kim Jong Un tried a shrimp cocktail prepared by chefs at the hotel, and grilled steak with a pear kimchi, made by North Korean chefs brought in for the summit. For dessert, the leaders enjoyed a chocolate lava cake. Trump and Kim Jong Un also had a non-alcoholic dried persimmon punch digestif.