Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump, Kim Jong Un expected to sign joint agreement on February 28

World
February 27, 19:28 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US president  has informed on Twitter that he held a "great meeting" with the North Korean leader

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan to sign a joint agreement on Thursday on the outcomes of the summit in Hanoi, the White House informed on Wednesday.

According to Trump’s agenda for February 28, the US and North Korean leaders plan to meet at 14:05 local time (10:05 Moscow time) to take part in the ceremony of signing a joint agreement. The White House did not specify the details of the agreement.

The US president  has informed on Twitter that he held a "great meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, and he is looking forward to continuing the discussion.

"Great meetings and dinner tonight in Vietnam with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Very good dialogue," he said. "Looking forward to continuing our discussions tomorrow!" Trump added.

On Wednesday, Trump and Kim Jon Un kicked off the second US-North Korean summit in history, expressing hope for good results. The North Korean leader stated that together, Pyongyang and Washington overcome problems and distrust, while Donald Trump called Kim Jong Un "a great leader".

The dinner at Metropole hotel, attended by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, deputy chief of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Jong Chul and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, lasted for over two hours.

The White House press pool informed on Wednesday that during the dinner in Hanoi, Trump and Kim Jong Un tried a shrimp cocktail prepared by chefs at the hotel, and grilled steak with a pear kimchi, made by North Korean chefs brought in for the summit. For dessert, the leaders enjoyed a chocolate lava cake. Trump and Kim Jong Un also had a non-alcoholic dried persimmon punch digestif.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Hanoi-hosted Trump-Kim summit gets underway
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Russia to beef up Baltic Fleet with tank regiment and coastal defense missile battalion
3
Ukraine withdraws from Eurovision 2019 song contest
4
Trump, Kim Jong Un expected to sign joint agreement on February 28
5
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
6
Russia calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint
7
Putin accepts Israeli PM’s invite to unveiling of monument to Siege of Leningrad victims
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT