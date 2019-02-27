Venezuelan foreign minister calls for Maduro-Trump summit

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has called to hold a summit between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and US President Donald Trump to regulate disputes, he said on Wednesday during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

According to the Venezuelan top diplomat, President Maduro "is open for dialogue even with the United States." "Why not [hold] a meeting between President Trump and President Maduro?" the AFP agency cites Arreaza.

On February 25, Venezuelan Foreign Minister stated that a meeting between Maduro and Trump would facilitate the regulation of a political crisis in Venezuela. Earlier, Trump stated that several months ago, he refused to hold a meeting with Maduro.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.