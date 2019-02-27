Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan foreign minister calls for Maduro-Trump summit

World
February 27, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Jorge Arreaza said President Maduro "is open for dialogue even with the United States"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has called to hold a summit between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and US President Donald Trump to regulate disputes, he said on Wednesday during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

According to the Venezuelan top diplomat, President Maduro "is open for dialogue even with the United States." "Why not [hold] a meeting between President Trump and President Maduro?" the AFP agency cites Arreaza.

On February 25, Venezuelan Foreign Minister stated that a meeting between Maduro and Trump would facilitate the regulation of a political crisis in Venezuela. Earlier, Trump stated that several months ago, he refused to hold a meeting with Maduro.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Hanoi-hosted Trump-Kim summit gets underway
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
Russia to beef up Baltic Fleet with tank regiment and coastal defense missile battalion
4
NATO's steps forcing Russia to take tit-for-tat security measures, says defense chief
5
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
6
Russia’s Kalashnikov gunmaker diversifies into ship-building business
7
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT