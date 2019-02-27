Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Greek party leader to discuss situation in Mediterranean, Syria and Iran in Moscow

World
February 27, 15:04 UTC+3 ATHENS

Head of the New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis has plans to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin

Share
1 pages in this article

ATHENS, February 27. /TASS/. President of the New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis is going to meet with Russian officials during his two-day visit to Moscow and discuss bilateral relations with them, the situation in the Mediterranean, in Syria and Iran’s nuclear problem, he said in an interview with TASS.

"I’ll have a number of important meetings with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. I'm looking forward to thematic discussions on all issues of bilateral relations - on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the last events in the Eastern Mediterranean and important challenges in the sphere of international security, such as terrorism, the situation in Syria and Iran’s nuclear problem. I will discuss all of this in light of Russia’s special role and responsibility in the creation of a safe environment and stability in Europe," the Greek opposition leader said.

According to public opinion polls, the New Democracy has been stably ahead of the ruling Syriza party, led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in the recent months in popularity among potential voters by 5-11 percentage points and has all chances to succeed at the upcoming parliamentary election. In this case Mitsotakis will become the next Greek prime minister. The election will take place in October in the country.

According to Mitsotakis, in order to maximally use its potential "Greek-Russian ties should be always based on international law, mutual respect and the understanding of the corresponding basic priorities, sincere cooperation and avoiding actions that could damage all which had been created, more or less, in relations between the two states." "Based on these fundamental assumptions, I am firmly confident that constant contacts between Greece and Russia on all levels will strengthen the dynamics of our cooperation in all areas," the New Democracy leader stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Russia calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint
3
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
4
India, Pakistan trade accusations over Kashmir flare-up
5
Lavrov, Venezuelan executive vice president to hold talks in Moscow — source
6
Greek party leader to discuss situation in Mediterranean, Syria and Iran in Moscow
7
Trump pins hopes on China, Russia, Japan, S. Korea's help in Pyongyang’s denuclearization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT