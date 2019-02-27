Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hanoi-hosted Trump-Kim summit gets underway

World
February 27, 16:35 UTC+3

The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is underway in Hanoi

US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi
© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
Police officers stand guard outside Metropole hotel where US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are scheduled to have dinner in Hanoi
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sit with interpreters during the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi
© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
People gather outside Metropole Hotel where US, North Korea leaders are scheduled to have dinner in Hanoi
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
US President Donald Trump is seen ahead of the beginning of second US-North Korea Summit
© EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH/POOL
The motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump driving past Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Peopleare seen near the area where Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet for dinner in Hanoi
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Vietnamese children waving Vietnamese and US flags
© EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL
Policemen monitor from a street corner in Hanoi
© AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe
+
The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking place in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on February 27. The two leaders are expected to agree on specific steps aimed at resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula during their Hanoi meeting. The main part of the negotiations is scheduled for February 28. Trump and Kim held their first historic meeting in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

