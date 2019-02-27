Hanoi-hosted Trump-Kim summit gets underway

The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking place in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on February 27. The two leaders are expected to agree on specific steps aimed at resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula during their Hanoi meeting. The main part of the negotiations is scheduled for February 28. Trump and Kim held their first historic meeting in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

