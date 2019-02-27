Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iranian president rejects top diplomat’s resignation — reports

World
February 27, 11:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Javad Zarif announced his resignation on Instagram on Monday

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

© AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. /TASS/.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has refused to accept the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Wednesday.

"I am perfectly aware of the pressure exerted on the diplomatic corps, the government and even the president. Since you [Zarif] were in the vanguard of countering US pressure, I believe your resignation is contrary to the country’s interests and do not accept it," the news agency quotes Rouhani as saying in his letter. The president also recalled that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "called Zarif an honest, courageous and pious" person.

Javad Zarif

Iranian foreign minister announces resignation

Zarif announced his resignation on Instagram on Monday. He later said in an interview with the Jomhuri-ye Eslami newspaper that a party and factional struggle would be fatal to Iran’s foreign policy. According to Zarif, Tehran’s foreign policy should be based on national trust, which requires consistency and a domestic consensus.

Zarif has served as Iran’s Foreign Minister since August 2013. Iranian media outlets reported on Tuesday that the minister had tendered his resignation more than once, but the country’s leadership had rejected it.

