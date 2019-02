UN, February 27. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths that took place during the February 23 clashes between the opposition and law-enforcement officers on the border with Brazil, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"Indeed, a number of people died in the Santa Elena de Uair·n region, and we are investigating the matter," he said. "They [the victims] were armed members of the opposition, who attempted to seize a law enforcement building, and so they had to be contained … with the use of force."

According to lawmaker Romel Guzamana, more than 25 people died in clashes in the region last Saturday.

According to Arreaza, the aid convoy trucks were also used to transport materials used in the construction of weapons and barricades.

"When a truck was inspected, it turned out that it transported not only food and medicines, but also instruments for building barricades and barriers, barbed wire and nails for creating [improvised] weapons used by the radical opposition," he said.

The Venezuelan top diplomat said some of the trucks caught fire as a result of actions by individuals who came from the Colombian side of the border.

"The aggression originated from the Colombian side. I don’t know if those were Colombians or Venezuelans, but they attacked Venezuelan law enforcement officers," he said.

Arreaza added that his government had received information about weapons being purchased for the opposition in Eastern Europe.

"We would like to make a report about the movement of troops in the countries of the Caribbean, as we were informed by our friends, Russia and Cuba, and also about of weapons being purchased in Eastern Europe with an aim to transfer them to radical opposition in Venezuela," he said.

On February 23, Venezuelan opposition attempted to fetch international humanitarian assistance into the country from Colombia and Brazil, despite the government’s decision to seal borders in order to prevent the delivery. This triggered clashes between opposition activists and Venezuelan police and National Guard units deployed at the border, several aid convoy trucks were set on fire. The turmoil left hundreds of people injured, dozens of them were nationals of Colombia. The death toll varies between four and 25, according to different sources.