US to submit its draft Venezuela resolution to UN Security Council this week — envoy

UN, February 26. /TASS/. The United States will submit its draft resolution on Venezuela to the UN Security Council this week, the country’s Special Representative to Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Tuesday.

The US diplomat told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council session to discuss the situation in the country that the resolution would include a call to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela, and he expected it to be put to a vote this week.

When asked whether he expected Moscow to veto the document, Abrams replied: "I would not like to predict what the Russians are going to do."

The draft resolution, obtained by TASS, also contains a call to hold new elections in the country.

Abrams also said his country would announce new sanctions against Venezuela in coming days.

"We announced some sanctions yesterday. There will be more this week, there will be more next week," he told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council session to discuss the situation in Venezuela

The US diplomat said the sanctions would affect "high-ranking members of the [Venezuelan] regime."

He also denied reports of Washington preparing a military intervention in Venezuela.

"Our policy is to use as much diplomatic, and economic, and political pressure as we can," the US diplomat said.