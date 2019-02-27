Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 370,000 refugees have returned to Syria since 2015 — Russian UN envoy

World
February 27, 2:03 UTC+3
UNITED NATIONS, February 26./TASS/. More than 370,000 refugees have returned to Syria since September 2015, and two million Syrians currently living in other countries have said they want to return, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a session of the UN Security Council on Syria on Tuesday.

"All in all, more than 370,000 people have returned to Syria from foreign states since September 30, 2015. Twelve checkpoints are operating with the assistance of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, including an air and a sea checkpoint," he said.

"Let me emphasize that nobody is forcing refugees to return. Estimates show that slightly less than two million Syrians have stated their willingness to return home from ten countries of the world," Nebenzya added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
