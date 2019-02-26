US, North Korea leaders to have 20-minute one-on-one talks on Wednesday, says White House

WASHINGTON, February 20./TASS/. US President Donald Trump will have 20-minute one-on-one talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, while all in all their talks are expected to last about two hours, according to the schedule of the US leader circulated by the White House on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, the one-on-one talks will start at 18:40 local time (14:40 Moscow time) and are expected to end at 19:00 local time. The two leaders will spend about two hours at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel, where Trump will arrive at 18:15 local time, leaving the summit venue at 20:35.

A second summit of the US and North Korean leaders is due on February 27-28 in Hanoi. Both leaders have already arrived in the capital city of Vietnam. Kim Jong Un is staying at the Melia Hanoi, while Donald Trump - at the JW Marriott Hotel.

The first summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump took place in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.