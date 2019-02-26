Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US, North Korea leaders to have 20-minute one-on-one talks on Wednesday, says White House

World
February 26, 22:04 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to the schedule, the talks are to start Wednesday 14:40 Moscow time

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, February 20./TASS/. US President Donald Trump will have 20-minute one-on-one talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, while all in all their talks are expected to last about two hours, according to the schedule of the US leader circulated by the White House on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, the one-on-one talks will start at 18:40 local time (14:40 Moscow time) and are expected to end at 19:00 local time. The two leaders will spend about two hours at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel, where Trump will arrive at 18:15 local time, leaving the summit venue at 20:35.

Read also

Trump-Kim 2.0 in Hanoi to reaffirm willingness towards denuclearization, says expert

A second summit of the US and North Korean leaders is due on February 27-28 in Hanoi. Both leaders have already arrived in the capital city of Vietnam. Kim Jong Un is staying at the Melia Hanoi, while Donald Trump - at the JW Marriott Hotel.

The first summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump took place in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Opel to return to Russian market
2
Russia, Saudi Arabia hold additional consultations on S-400 supplies - Rosoboronexport
3
US not denying likelihood of deploying missile shield on Kuril Islands, says Russian envoy
4
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
5
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
6
Russian defense industry to ‘breathe new life’ into Su-30SM fighter jet
7
Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT