TEL AVIV, February 26. /TASS/. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has stated on Tuesday that he plans to discuss Iran’s entrenchment in Syria during the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to take place on February 27 in Moscow.

"Tonight, I leave for Moscow, in order to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow (February 27). Iran’s entrenchment in Syria will be at the center of our discussion," the PM’s press service cites Netanyahu.