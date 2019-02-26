Iranian president fails to approve foreign minister’s resignation

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has not approved the resignation of the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi stated on Tuesday.

"The resignation [of the foreign minister] was not approved [by the Iranian president]," Qasemi stated on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Zarif announced his resignation on Twitter, which gave rise to an active discussion. Qasemi denied the media reports on various reasons for Zarif’s decision.