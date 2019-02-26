Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US-North Korea summit to be held at Hanoi’s Metropole hotel, says source

World
February 26, 18:46 UTC+3 HANOI

The event will be held on February 27-28

HANOI, February 26. /TASS/. The summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at Hanoi’s oldest hotel, Sofitel Legend Metropole, one of the local organizers of the summit informed TASS.

The source added that the meeting would take place in a conference hall on the hotel’s seventh floor.

Read also

Trump-Kim 2.0 in Hanoi to reaffirm willingness towards denuclearization, says expert

Trump and Kim Jong Un have already arrived in Hanoi, where the summit will be held on February 27-28.

The first summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump took place in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

