Watchdog confirms for 14th time Iran complies with nuclear deal, says Russia’s envoy

World
February 26, 19:07 UTC+3 VIENNA

Earlier it was reported that the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran was honoring its commitments under the deal

VIENNA, February 26. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Tehran is in compliance with the nuclear deal in its latest report on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS on Tuesday.

"This is already the 14th report. The IAEA once again confirmed that Iran fully observes the letter and the spirit of the JCPOA and cooperates with the secretariat. There are no complaints whatsoever," Ulyanov said when asked to comment on the IAEA report.

On February 22, Bloomberg reported that the IEEA confirmed that Iran was honoring its commitments under the deal.

The problem of Iran’s nuclear dossier aggravated after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018. Iran and a group of five international mediators (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) who earlier declared their commitment to the implementation of the accord continue to be the parties to the deal.

Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
