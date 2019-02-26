CIS border control officials note tense situation on Afghan border

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Heads of the border agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries consider the situation on the border with Afghanistan difficult, and call to unite efforts, Tajikistan’s Khovar state agency informed on the outcomes of the fourth session of the CIS Central Asian Region border agencies’ heads.

"The heads of the border agencies have noted that despite a positive trend in cooperation development, <…> the situation on the Afghan border remains difficult and requires a serious approach to its resolution. <…> The participants of the session have concluded that the current situation requires a decision aimed at uniting the efforts of border agencies in the areas of blocking drug trafficking channels, counteracting active international activity of terrorists and organized crime groups, as well as radical, religious and extremist groups active in the adjacent territory," the message informs.

Border agency heads from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Afghanistan, representatives of the CIS Council of Commanders of Border Forces, foreign ambassadors and members of international organizations participated in the session that took place on Tuesday in Dushanbe.

The parties have developed additional measures on counteracting border security threats for CIS member countries. They also discussed the issues of activating cooperation with international and regional organizations within the framework of the CIS Council of Commanders of Border Forces.