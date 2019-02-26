Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US has no clear strategy on Syria troop withdrawal, says Turkish foreign minister

World
February 26, 15:33 UTC+3 ANKARA

Ankara and Washington continue to discuss the coordination of actions between the sides during the process of troop withdrawal from Syria, Mevlut Cavusoglu said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

ANKARA, February 26. /TASS/. The US has no clear strategy on the withdrawal of its troops from the Syrian Arab Republic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Tuesday.

"It is becoming clear that the US has no strategy on the withdrawal of troops from Syria," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the CNN Turk channel.

The minister added that Ankara and Washington continue to discuss the coordination of actions between the sides during the process of troop withdrawal, adding that Turkey even "tried to help them [the US] on this issue."

On December 19, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out US troops from Syria. He stated on Twitter that the United States had defeated ISIS (IS, the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, which is the only reason for the US troops being there. American officials informed at that time that the US aimed to pull out all troops from the territory of Syria within 60-100 days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Latest Karakurt-class missile corvette laid down for Russian Navy
2
US not denying likelihood of deploying missile shield on Kuril Islands, says Russian envoy
3
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
4
Turkey will not withdraw from S-400 deal with Russia — foreign minister
5
Putin unable to intervene in Calvey case in any way, Kremlin says
6
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
7
Middle East countries eye Russia’s latest shipborne air defense missile/gun system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT