US has no clear strategy on Syria troop withdrawal, says Turkish foreign minister

ANKARA, February 26. /TASS/. The US has no clear strategy on the withdrawal of its troops from the Syrian Arab Republic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Tuesday.

"It is becoming clear that the US has no strategy on the withdrawal of troops from Syria," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the CNN Turk channel.

The minister added that Ankara and Washington continue to discuss the coordination of actions between the sides during the process of troop withdrawal, adding that Turkey even "tried to help them [the US] on this issue."

On December 19, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out US troops from Syria. He stated on Twitter that the United States had defeated ISIS (IS, the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, which is the only reason for the US troops being there. American officials informed at that time that the US aimed to pull out all troops from the territory of Syria within 60-100 days.