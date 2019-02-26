Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat calls for respecting interests of Arabs, Kurds after US pullout

February 26, 14:51 UTC+3 GENEVA

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershininthink said he did not think that US pullout could worsen the situation in Syria

GENEVA, February 26. /TASS/. The Syrian government’s restoration of control over Trans-Euphrates after the US troops’ pullout may ensure greater security if interests of the Kurds and Arab tribes inhabiting the area are taken into account, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, who leads Russia’s delegation at the 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), told TASS.

"I don’t think that this [US pullout from Syria] could worsen the situation in Syria," Vershinin said. "On the contrary, we believe that the restoration of the central government’s control over the entire Syrian territory, including the area beyond the Euphrates, is a step that will ensure greater security."

"Naturally, here the interests of people who are living on this territory should be taken into account and ensured," the diplomat said. "This territory is home to both the Kurds and the Arab tribes. All indigenous citizens of Syria have their own interests."

According to the diplomat, the inter-Syrian dialogue would contribute to stability and security in Syria.

On December 19, 2018, US President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal of US troops from Syria. He noted that the United States had succeeded in its mission to defeat the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) and that it was time to bring American troops home. About 2,000 US troops are currently deployed to Syria. US officials earlier said the pullout could take from 60 to 100 days.

Commander of United States Central Command Joseph Votel said on February 10 that the withdrawal of the US contingent from Syria was "likely to begin within weeks," but the situation on the ground would be of crucial importance.

