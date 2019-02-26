Defense to fight extended arrest of American charged with espionage in Russia

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The defense of Paul Whelan, an American charged with espionage in Russia, has filed an appeal against a court decision to extend his arrest until May 25, defense attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS.

"We have filed an appeal against a district court’s decision to extend his arrest and requested that Whelan be put under house arrest or released on bail," the attorney said.

No date for the appeal’s hearing has been set yet.

Whelan case

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Paul Whelan was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. The FSB Investigative Department opened an investigation under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), which carries a punishment of ten to 20 years in prison.

Apart from US citizenship, Whelan also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports.

Whelan, 48, is corporate security director for automotive parts supplier BorgWarner. According to the Washington Post, he enlisted in the US Marines in 1994 and "rose through the ranks to become a staff sergeant, serving two tours in Iraq, in 2004 and 2006." However, Whelan "was discharged for bad conduct in 2008 after being convicted of several charges related to larceny.".