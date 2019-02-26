Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Facebook unblocks RT project’s page after sources of financing detailed

World
February 26, 10:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The required information has now been added to the About section of the pages to indicate their affiliation with RT and Ruptly

© Yuri Kochetkov/Pool photo via AP

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. US-based social network Facebook has unblocked a page of Russian TV channel RT’s project called In the Now after it disclosed information about its parent company, the program’s host Anissa Naouai wrote on Twitter.

Facebook suspended the pages of a project run by Maffick, a Berlin-based digital media company, on February 15. RT said the pages could have been shut down at CNN’s request, which accused RT of concealing its links to the Kremlin. Later Facebook explained the blocking of a page of RT’s video project by the demand to disclose information about its parent company.

The social network has confirmed that the pages of Maffick, which is partly owned by RT’s subsidiary Ruptly, have been unblocked. "The required information has now been added to the About section of these Pages to indicate their affiliation with RT and Ruptly so people can learn who's behind the Pages they're interacting with on Facebook," CNN quoted a Facebook spokesman’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT