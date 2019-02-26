Russian Embassy in London warns against participating in Ukraine's possible provocations

LONDON, February 25. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in London has warned the UK against participating in the provocation that Kiev is planning to carry out in the Kerch Strait.

"Participation of any foreign nationals, including those from NATO member countries, in the illegal activities in the Kerch Strait is against international law. Moroever, it exacerbates the general international atmosphere around the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine by political and diplomatic means on the basis of the Minsk Agreements," the Russian embassy said in a statement released on Monday. "When it comes to UK's possible participation in Kiev's plans, we hope that London will abstain from such questionable undertakings. On our part, we have warned the UK government against participating in those dangerous maneuvers, as they can lead to serious consequences," the embassy added.

The Russian Embassy in London stressed that any attempt to maneuver in the Kerch Strait while ignoring the established rules, will be considered as another violation of Russia's state borders.

"We are very concerned with Ukraine's provocative behavior around the Kerch Strait, as it continues to threaten peace and stability in the Black Sea and in the region as a whole. Kiev's plans are particularly worrisome in the context of the election campaign that has kicked off in Ukraine," the embassy said.