Iranian foreign minister announces resignation

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has announced his resignation on Monday.

"I am apologizing to you for all the shortcomings...in the past years during my time as foreign minister... I thank the Iranian nation and officials," Zarif wrote on his official Instagram account.

Reuters reported citing Iran's Tasnim news agency that "some sources have confirmed Zarif's resignation," but it remains unclear whether Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would accept it.