Militants shell settlements in three Syrian provinces over past 24 hours

World
February 26, 0:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Head of the Russian reconciliation center Sergei Solomatin said that militants operating in the Idlib-de-escalation zone shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Idlib, and Hama

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also

Militants hamper exit of refugees from Rukban camp in Syria — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Militants have shelled Syria’s Latakia, Idlib and Hama provinces several times over the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Sergei Solomatin said on Monday.

"Despite the cessation of hostilities, violations by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue. Over the past 24 hours, militants have shelled inhabited communities in the Latakia, Hama and Idlib provinces," he said.

Work is in progress to amnesty people dodging military service, Solomatin said, adding that 55,262 people have been amnestied as of February 24, 2019.

Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
