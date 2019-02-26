Moldova’s Party of Socialists retains leadership after 100% of ballots counted

CHISINAU, February 25. /TASS/. Moldova’s Party of Socialists has retained leadership in the parliamentary elections after all ballots had been counted, the country’s Central Election Commission reported on Monday.

According to latest reports, the party has secured 31.15% of the vote. The ACUM (Now) pro-European bloc has garnered 26.84% of the vote followed by the ruling Democratic Party of Moldova (23.26%). The Shor political party led by businessman and mayor of the city of Orhei came in fourth with 8.32% of the vote. The remaining parties failed to overcome the six-percent electoral threshold.

The February 24 vote was held under a combined electoral system, with 50 lawmakers elected on party lists and 51 in single-seat constituencies.

OSCE and CIS observers who monitored the elections recognized the elections as generally fair and democratic. However, the opposition said it will try to challenge the results in some constituencies.