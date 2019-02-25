Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian president meets with Iran’s supreme leader — media

February 25, 23:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad has paid a working visit to Tehran and met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, SANA news agency reported on Monday citing the president’s press service.

The Syrian leader congratulated Khamenei on the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, which resulted in building "a powerful state that is capable of realizing the interests of its people and standing against foreign interventions."

According to the press service, during the talks Assad and Khamenei reaffirmed that bilateral partnership was "the main factor in the steadfastness of Syria and Iran against the plots of hostile states that seek to weaken the two countries and destabilize them."

