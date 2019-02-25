Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN SC to hold emergency meeting on Venezuela February 26 at US request

World
February 25, 20:51 UTC+3

According to the doplomatic source, it is unclear at the moment whether or not the US will submit its draft resolution on Venezuela to the Security Council

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, February 25. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a public meeting on the situation in Venezuela on Tuesday, February 26, at the United States' request, a diplomatic source in the organization informed TASS on Monday.

"The Security Council’s public briefing will be held tomorrow at the request of the United States," he said. According to the source, it is unclear at the moment whether or not the US will submit its draft resolution on Venezuela to the Security Council.

The US draft resolution obtained by TASS calls for holding the presidential election in the country. It is currently at the stage of expert consultations and has not been submitted to the Security Council yet. In response, Moscow has prepared its draft resolution calling for dialogue between the government and the opposition with regional countries acting as mediators.

Turmoil in Venezuela

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas on January 23. Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him as president. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted these actions as an attempted coup and said that he was cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
UN SC to hold emergency meeting on Venezuela February 26 at US request
4
Maduro-Trump meeting would resolve Venezuela crisis, says top diplomat
5
Third generation Ratnik combat gear to be displayed at Army-2019 in June
6
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
7
Serbia receives four MiG-29 fighter jets from Belarus - defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT