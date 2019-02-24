Trump once again accuses Hillary Clinton of collusion with Russia to affect 2016 election

WASHINGTON, February 25./TASS/. US President Donald Trump once again repeated his allegations about collusion between the Russian authorities and presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton at the 2016 presidential election.

"The only Collusion with the Russians was with Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee...And, where’s the Server that the DNC refused to give to the FBI? Where are the new Texts between Agent Lisa Page and her Agent lover, Peter S? We want them now!", the president tweeted on Sunday.

US intelligence agencies are accusing Russia of allegedly meddling in the US 2016 election campaign. Trump and his right-hand men have repeatedly denied these accusations. In its turn, Moscow has also repeatedly said allegations about its attempts to influence the presidential election are unfounded.