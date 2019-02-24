Trump calls helpful Russian, Chinese sanctions on North Korean border

WASHINGTON, February 24./TASS/. US President Donald Trump has welcomed sanctions imposed by Russia and China on the border with North Korea.

"The last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door. Sanctions placed on the border by China and Russia have been very helpful," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

The US president blogged that he is leaving for Hanoi, Vietnam, early on Monday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "’We both expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore. Denuclearization?" the president wrote, adding that he has "great relationship with Chairman Kim".

According to the US president, Kim Jong Un "realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World." "Because of its location and people (and him), it has more potential for rapid growth than any other nation!" he wrote in his Twitter account.

Trump also hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping for helping to organize a second US-North Korea summit, due next week.

On June 12, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un held a historic meeting - the first-ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - in Singapore. They signed a joint statement, pledging to implement the stipulations in the document fully and expeditiously. North Korea committed to work towards denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in return for security guarantees from the United States.