President urges Moldovan people to actively participate in parliamentary election

CHISINAU, February 24. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has called on the country’s people to actively participate in Sunday’s parliamentary election to change the balance of power in the legislature currently controlled by the pro-EU Democratic Party.

"Today, we have a chance to improve the situation that has been very difficult. According to opinion polls, most Moldovans believe that the country has been moving in a wrong direction in recent years. This is why if today we make sure that Moldova has a different government and a different parliament, then the situation will change. I urge everyone to leave fear behind and resist intimidation and blackmail attempts," Dodon told reporter after casting his vote.

According to recent polls, the Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon and calls for restoring ties with Russia, leads the election race, followed by the Democratic Party and the ACUM bloc.

On Sunday, Moldova is holding parliamentary elections. The vote is being held under a combined electoral system: 50 lawmakers will be elected on party lists and another 51 in single-seat constituencies. Apart from the parliamentary elections, a referendum is also taking place, where voters need to answer questions about reducing the number of lawmakers to 61 and providing people with the right to recall a member of parliament.