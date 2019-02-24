Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moldovan parliamentary election taking place in calm - official

World
February 24, 15:51 UTC+3 CHISINAU

No serious irregularities or risks that could hinder the process have been recorded, National Patrol Inspectorate chief Marian Maxian said

CHISINAU, February 24. /TASS/. The Moldovan parliamentary election is taking place in calm, National Patrol Inspectorate chief Marian Maxian said at a briefing on Sunday.

"The vote is taking place in calm, no serious irregularities or risks that could hinder the process have been recorded," he said, adding that over 4,000 police officers had been deployed to ensure law and order during the election.

Meanwhile, the vote at a polling station set up at the Moldovan embassy in Moscow is also taking place in calm, the polling station’s chairperson told TASS. According to her, Chisinau’s decision to recall Ambassador Andrei Negutsa "did not affect preparations for the vote."

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said earlier that provocations could be staged at polling stations established in Russia. He noted that the move to recall the ambassador was part of a plot.

Most Moldovan migrants reside in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and two polling stations opened in each of the cities on Sunday. However, the Moldovan opposition had said the number was too small.

On Sunday, Moldova is holding parliamentary elections. The vote is being held under a combined electoral system: 50 lawmakers will be elected on party lists and another 51 in single-seat constituencies. Apart from the parliamentary elections, a referendum is also taking place, where voters need to answer questions about reducing the number of lawmakers to 61 and providing people with the right to recall a member of parliament.

