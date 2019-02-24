Ukrainian military violates ceasefire 20 times in 24 hours - DPR official

DONETSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire 20 times in the past 24 hours, firing nearly 50 munitions at the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), head of the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire 20 times, firing a total of 48 munitions," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to Yakubov, the Donetsk airport area and the Spartak settlement on the northern outskirts of Donetsk, the Trudovksaya Mine, Alexandrovka and Staromikhailovka settlements west of Donetsk, the city of Yasinovataya and the neighboring settlement of Krutaya Balka, the Gagarin Mine and Dolomitnoye settlements near Gorlovka, as well as the Leninskoye, Sakhanka, Kominternovo and Sosnovskoye settlements in southern DPR, came under fire.

The Ukrainian military’s attacks involved infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers and other light weapons.

The parties have made more than 20 ceasefire agreements since an armed conflict broke out in Donbass but failed to secure a sustainable ceasefire. On December 27, 2018, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine made an agreement to declare a new ceasefire, which took effect on December 29. However, the Ukrainian military shelled the outskirts of Donetsk on the same day.