Ukrainian military violates ceasefire seven times in 24 hours - LPR militia

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire seven times in the past 24 hours, shelling the militia’s positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a militia spokesman said on Sunday.

"The Zolotoye-5, Kalinovo and Donetsky townships, as well as the Molodezhnoye, Kalinovo-Borshchevatoye and Znamenka settlements came under fire," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

According to the LPR militia, the Ukrainian military’s attacks involved mortars, grenade launchers and infantry fighting vehicles.

The parties have made more than 20 ceasefire agreements since an armed conflict broke out in Donbass but failed to secure a sustainable ceasefire. On December 27, 2018, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine made an agreement to declare a new ceasefire, which took effect on December 29. However, the Ukrainian military shelled the outskirts of Donetsk on the same day.