Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian military violates ceasefire seven times in 24 hours - LPR militia

World
February 24, 10:47 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to the LPR militia, the Ukrainian military’s attacks involved mortars, grenade launchers and infantry fighting vehicles

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire seven times in the past 24 hours, shelling the militia’s positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a militia spokesman said on Sunday.

"The Zolotoye-5, Kalinovo and Donetsky townships, as well as the Molodezhnoye, Kalinovo-Borshchevatoye and Znamenka settlements came under fire," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

According to the LPR militia, the Ukrainian military’s attacks involved mortars, grenade launchers and infantry fighting vehicles.

The parties have made more than 20 ceasefire agreements since an armed conflict broke out in Donbass but failed to secure a sustainable ceasefire. On December 27, 2018, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine made an agreement to declare a new ceasefire, which took effect on December 29. However, the Ukrainian military shelled the outskirts of Donetsk on the same day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Russia’s top diplomat rules out peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo on Japan’s terms
3
Russia to use Federatsiya spacecraft for deep space flights, says Roscosmos chief
4
Russia, US maintain contacts on Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan - Lavrov
5
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
6
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
7
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT