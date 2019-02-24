Six Venezuelan Navy warships take to sea to intercept humanitarian delivery — journalist

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A group of six Venezuelan Navy warships has headed on a mission to intercept a vessel with humanitarian cargo sailing to the country from Puerto Rico, journalist Victor Amaya said on his Twitter page on Saturday.

"Attention, six vessels of the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela, including an F-22 frigate and two patrol boats, have taken to the sea to intercept a ship with humanitarian aid heading to Venezuela from Puerto Rico," Amaya said.

The vessel, which left Puerto Rico on Wednesday, is reported to carry 250 tonnes of humanitarian cargo.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has repeatedly said that foreign humanitarian assistance will arrive in the country on February 23. The Venezuelan government rejected the initiative as a "cheap show" orchestrated by "oligarchs." Following the reports, the Venezuelan government sealed the country’s border with Brazil and Colombia.

Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in Caracas on January 23. A number of countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him as president.

Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted these actions as an attempted coup and said he was cutting diplomatic ties with Washington. Among countries that voiced support for Maduro are Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey.