Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan president warns of possible provocations at polling stations in Russia

World
February 24, 0:56 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Parliamentary elections will be held in Moldova and its diplomatic missions abroad on Sunday

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, February 23. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon warned on Saturday that provocations may take place at polling stations to open in Russia for Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

In an interview with NTV-Moldova, the Moldovan leader suggested that Moldova’s opposition-led government decided to recall president-nominated Ambassador to Russia Andrei Neguta to facilitate possible attempts to disrupt the vote in Russia.

"They [the Moldovan government] recalled the ambassador in order to turn the vote into chaos, to force voters to boycott the [electoral] process," he said.

For Sunday’s parliamentary elections, Moldova opened only two polling stations in Moscow and two in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

Russia is a popular destination for migrant workers from the country, and the number of Moldovan passport holders on its territory amounts to dozens of thousands. Therefore, long queues are expected at polling stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where most of Moldovan citizens in Russia are staying, Dodon said.

According to Dodon’s information, Moldovan embassy staff will try to deliberately slow down the process of voting to prevent as many people as possible from casting their ballots.

"They will work as slowly as possible so that people do not have the time [to vote], <…> in order to disrupt the mass vote of our citizens in Russia. Such signals have been received," the president said.

The Moldovan leader said his administration would do its best to mitigate the problem.

International observers and the Russian Foreign Ministry have criticized the organization of previous parliamentary polls, held in 2014, for long queues and insufficient number of ballots. On that day, mass disturbances were prevented in Moscow, where an angry crowd was about to storm a polling station.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia
2
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
3
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
4
Russia to develop land-based Kalibr-M missile — source
5
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader
6
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return
7
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT