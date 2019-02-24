Colombian humanitarian aid trucks reached Venezuela — Guaido

CARACAS, February 23. / TASS /. Several trucks with humanitarian aid crossed the border between Colombia and Venezuela, country’s leader Juan Guaido twitted on Saturday.

"We report that humanitarian aid trucks arriving from Colombia are already in Venezuela, The usurper's regime prevents them from passing, but it will not interfere with our resolve to live in freedom," wrote Guaido. He published a photograph in support of his statement, of the trucks and the law enforcement officers blocking them.

On Thursday evening, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered to close the land border with Brazil. On Friday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriquez announced a temporary closing of three bridges connecting Venezuela and Colombia. These decisions were made in the wake of the reports of Venezuelan opposition aiming to deliver humanitarian aid from Brazil and Colombia into the country. The Venezuelan government insists that the aid must be delivered only in accordance with the international law, and aims to halt any attempts of the opposition to deliver the aid. On Friday, Venezuelan authorities decided to temporarily close three bridge crossings on the border with Colombia.