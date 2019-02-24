Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Colombian humanitarian aid trucks reached Venezuela — Guaido

World
February 24, 1:02 UTC+3 CARACAS

He published a photograph in support of his statement, of the trucks and the law enforcement officers blocking them

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

CARACAS, February 23. / TASS /. Several trucks with humanitarian aid crossed the border between Colombia and Venezuela, country’s leader Juan Guaido twitted on Saturday.

"We report that humanitarian aid trucks arriving from Colombia are already in Venezuela, The usurper's regime prevents them from passing, but it will not interfere with our resolve to live in freedom," wrote Guaido. He published a photograph in support of his statement, of the trucks and the law enforcement officers blocking them.

On Thursday evening, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered to close the land border with Brazil. On Friday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriquez announced a temporary closing of three bridges connecting Venezuela and Colombia. These decisions were made in the wake of the reports of Venezuelan opposition aiming to deliver humanitarian aid from Brazil and Colombia into the country. The Venezuelan government insists that the aid must be delivered only in accordance with the international law, and aims to halt any attempts of the opposition to deliver the aid. On Friday, Venezuelan authorities decided to temporarily close three bridge crossings on the border with Colombia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia
2
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
3
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
4
Russia to develop land-based Kalibr-M missile — source
5
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader
6
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return
7
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT