Truck with humanitarian aid could not make it into Venezuela - Globe TV

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 23. / TASS /. The first truck with humanitarian aid for Venezuela was unable to travel to country across the border with Brazil, the Globe TV channel announced on Saturday.

Earlier, the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Twitter confirmed the arrival of the truck. However, as the Globe correspondent explained, the truck reached only to the point where the Venezuelan military set up borders.

The truck was not allowed to pass, and returned back to the Brazilian side.