Venezuela places troops near Colombian border

CARACAS, February 23. /TASS/. Venezuelan officials have ordered to place troops near the border with Colombia, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces stated on Twitter.

"Following instructions of our Commander-in-Chief Nicolas Maduro, Head of The Strategic Command Operations of the Armed Forces Remigio Ceballos ordered to place troops on the Colombian-Venezuelan border to guarantee peace and security of the citizens after the closing of the border," the message states.

On Thursday evening, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered to close the land border with Brazil. On Friday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriquez announced a temporary closing of three bridges connecting Venezuela and Colombia. These decisions were made in the wake of the reports of Venezuelan opposition aiming to deliver humanitarian aid from Brazil and Colombia into the country. The Venezuelan government insists that the aid must be delivered only in accordance with the international law, and aims to halt any attempts of the opposition to deliver the aid.