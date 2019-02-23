Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source

World
February 23, 12:32 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

The source informed that around 17:00 local time, the North Korean leader left for Hanoi in an armored train

Share
1 pages in this article
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

© KCNA via REUTERS

PYONGYANG, February 23. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has started his train journey from Pyongyang to Hanoi (Vietnam), where he is set to meet with US President Donald Trump next week, a North Korean diplomatic source informed TASS.

The source informed that around 17:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time), the North Korean leader left for Hanoi in an armored train. He is expected to travel all the way to Vietnam by train, passing China.

The total distance between Pyongyang and Hanoi surpasses 4,500 kilometers. The North Korean leader’s trip is expected to last for over 48 hours.

Earlier, Trump announced that he would meet with Kim Jong Un for the second time in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on February 27-28.

The first summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump took place in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

