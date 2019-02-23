Russia documents nine ceasefire violations in Syria in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian observers have documented nine ceasefire violations in Syria in the past 24 hours, while Turkish representatives have documented 28 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry’s bulletin informed on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission has documented nine cases of shelling in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib. The Turkish side has documented 28 cases of shelling in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Idlib, Latakia," the document states.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria has not carried out any humanitarian actions in the past 24 hours.