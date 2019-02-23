Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Venezuelan military uses tear gas against protesters near Brazilian border - newspaper

World
February 23, 9:14 UTC+3 CARACAS

According to El Nacional, there are clashes in the small town of Santa Elena de Uairen, 15 kilometers away from the Brazilian border

CARACAS, February 23. /TASS/. The Venezuelan National Guard has used tear gas against indigenous protesters near the Brazilian border on Friday evening, the El Nacional daily informed, citing member of the Venezuelan National Assembly Americo de Grazia.

According to the newspaper, there are clashes in the small town of Santa Elena de Uairen, 15 kilometers away from the Brazilian border. Locals attempted to block the path of the National Guard on the way to the border.

Earlier reports claim that the Venezuelan military opened fire on the indigenous population near San Francisco de Yuruani, who also attempted to block the path to the Brazilian border. Two people were killed and 14 were injured. After the incident, the protesters took National Guard General Jose Miguel Montoya hostage.

On Thursday evening, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered to close the land border with Brazil. On Friday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriquez announced a temporary closing of three bridges connecting Venezuela and Colombia. These decisions were made in the wake of the reports of Venezuelan opposition aiming to deliver humanitarian aid from Brazil and Colombia into the country. The Venezuelan government insists that the aid must be delivered only in accordance with the international law, and aims to halt any attempts of the opposition to deliver the aid.

