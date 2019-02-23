Venezuela temporarily closes bridges on border with Colombia — vice president

CARACAS, February 23. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities have decided to temporarily close three bridges on the border with Colombia, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez wrote on her official Twitter account on Friday.

"The Bolivarian government informs the population that because of serious and illegal threats that the Colombian government is undertaking against Venezuela's peace and sovereignty, a decision has been made to temporarily close bridges" on the border with Colombia, Rodriguez said.

She added that the border will be reopened when "violent acts against Venezuela's people and territory" stop. "In accordance with basic norms of international law, we demand that [Colombian President] Ivan Duque stops his shameful actions and ceases to use Colombian territory to fulfill the order of [US President] Donald Trump," Rodriguez added.