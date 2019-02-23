Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Caracas and Washington in talks on status of US diplomats — Venezuelan foreign minister

February 23, 5:20 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier demanded that US diplomats leave the country since the deadline expires next week

UNITED NATIONS, February 23. /TASS/. Venezuela and the United States are still in talks on the status of US diplomats who currently remain in the Latin American country, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told a press conference on Friday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier demanded that US diplomats leave the country since the deadline expires next week.

"We are in talks with the US on this issue," Arreaza said adding that Venezuelan officials "plan to meet with US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams" to discuss this topic.

The foreign minister noted that he is open for dilaogue with US State Secretary Michael Pompeo.

"We are always open for dialogue," Arreaza said. "We can hold talks with Mr Pompeo in Washington or any other place if he wants," he added.

Political crisis in Venezuela
