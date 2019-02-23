Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 23. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to address the UN Security Council in case of an aggression against Venezuela by the United States during humanitarian aid delivery on February 23, Russia's Envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told TASS on Friday.

"I hope that we will have no reason to do this. But if there is a reason, we will do it," Nebenzya said.

He added that a group of countries supporting Venezuela at the UN came together not only to support Venezuela's legitimate authorities, but also to defend international law. "It's not only about Venezuela. It is also about the approach to resolving international problems and different crises," he added.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told TASS that Caracas is coordinating actions with Moscow. "Russia plans to call an emergency session of the Security Council in case of an aggression," Arreaza said.

He noted that there are several documents that a group of countries supporting Venezuela plans to prepare by next week on the issue of protecting internaitonal law.

"There are several documents that are being proposed — addressed to the secretary general, to the Human Rights Council. There are several initiatives on the table but the decision will be made not only by Venezuela. Decisions will be made collectively," Arreaza said.

The meeting of representatives of over 50 UN member states was held on Friday at the UN headquarters.