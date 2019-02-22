Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan foreign ministry urges EU to stick to Montevideo mechanism if it wants to help

World
February 22, 20:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said the European Union "is not an impartial participant of that process"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) should stick to the plan developed at the conference in Montevideo by Mexico, Uruguay and the trade and economic organization containing 15 Caribbean and Central American nations (CARICOM) if it really wants to help Venezuela cope with the crisis, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said at a meeting with Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev on Friday.

Read also

Lavrov to discuss situation in Venezuela with Chinese top diplomat on Feb 26

"We see that the European Union is not an impartial participant of that process, it has quite a clear position. It promotes presidential election as a condition for conducting a dialogue, though that is an unconstitutional approach. We cannot apply it without violating the constitution. We have given a clear signal to the EU that if it wants to help it should act in accordance with the plan proposed by Mexico, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community," he said.

On February 7, Montevideo hosted the first meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela, which involved a number of EU member states, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Uruguay, while there were representatives of neither the Venezuelan authorities nor the opposition. The meeting’s participants pledged to provide international guarantees for a new presidential election in the country and ensure tan early delivery of humanitarian aid. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro refused to accept the Group’s statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
3
Russia won’t allow new Ukrainian provocations in Kerch Strait - diplomat
4
Truck with humanitarian aid could not make it into Venezuela - Globe TV
5
Russia to develop land-based Kalibr-M missile — source
6
Su-27 fighter jet intercepts Sweden's Gulfstream plane near Russian border
7
Moscow will only recognize new Venezuelan presidential election if Maduro calls it
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT