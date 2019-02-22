Venezuelan foreign ministry urges EU to stick to Montevideo mechanism if it wants to help

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) should stick to the plan developed at the conference in Montevideo by Mexico, Uruguay and the trade and economic organization containing 15 Caribbean and Central American nations (CARICOM) if it really wants to help Venezuela cope with the crisis, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said at a meeting with Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev on Friday.

"We see that the European Union is not an impartial participant of that process, it has quite a clear position. It promotes presidential election as a condition for conducting a dialogue, though that is an unconstitutional approach. We cannot apply it without violating the constitution. We have given a clear signal to the EU that if it wants to help it should act in accordance with the plan proposed by Mexico, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community," he said.

On February 7, Montevideo hosted the first meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela, which involved a number of EU member states, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Uruguay, while there were representatives of neither the Venezuelan authorities nor the opposition. The meeting’s participants pledged to provide international guarantees for a new presidential election in the country and ensure tan early delivery of humanitarian aid. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro refused to accept the Group’s statement.