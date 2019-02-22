Russia may raise theme of tsarist-era gold with Japan if there are reasons

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Moscow in its relations with Tokyo may bring up the issue of repatriation of its tsarist era gold should sufficient reasons for this surface, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

"There was a question about Russian (tsarist-era) gold in Japan. On the basis of the available evidence it has been repeatedly raised with Japan through diplomatic channels. In response there followed an explanation that in Japan there are no Russian valuables that must be returned," Zakharova said. "We were told that part of the gold had been returned and another part used by the parties concerned."

"Currently the issue of Russia’s tsarist-era gold in Japan is not a subject matter of diplomatic negotiations between the two countries, but if more reasons are discovered, we will be prepared to raise the issue with the Japanese side again," Zakharova said.