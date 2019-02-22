Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Caracas discussing creation of missions with US to maintain contacts, says deputy minister

World
February 22, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Caracas and Washington are discussing the idea of creating missions for maintaining contacts in case of the lack of diplomatic relations, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said on Friday.

"Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry works as normal, we are in contact with all countries, both those having diplomatic relations with us and those having no (diplomatic relations - TASS), including the US, with which we are negotiating opening of missions," he said.

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in Caracas. A number of countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him as president. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted these actions as an attempted coup and said he was cutting diplomatic ties with Washington.

